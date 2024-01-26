Comerica (NYSE:CMA) vs. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Critical Survey

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. UBS Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Comerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $9.57 3.12 Comerica $5.25 billion 1.38 $881.00 million $6.44 8.53

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Comerica. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UBS Group and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Comerica 2 10 9 0 2.33

UBS Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 36.86%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $55.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 52.89% 11.03% 0.58% Comerica 16.71% 19.41% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comerica beats UBS Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services; and sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

