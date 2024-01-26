Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 5,763,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,955. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

