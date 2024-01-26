SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

