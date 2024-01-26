Citigroup Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,699.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $14.48 on Wednesday, reaching $2,326.25. 145,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,962. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,352.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,050.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.