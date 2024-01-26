CIBC Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.12. 1,232,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.79.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.