CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.04.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 982,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,868. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

