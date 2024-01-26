Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $550.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

