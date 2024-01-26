Raymond James Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $137.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.23. 4,154,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

