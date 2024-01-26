HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $600.00 at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $475.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $588.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,748. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $334.78 and a twelve month high of $599.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.36 and a 200 day moving average of $510.39.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

