General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $44.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938,756. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

