Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 3,066,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.