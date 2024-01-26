Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

ETR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 1,114,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,499,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Entergy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,944,000 after buying an additional 62,963 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

