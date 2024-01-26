First Foundation Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 799,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Insider Activity

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFWM

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.