NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 462.7%.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 2,026,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 623.9% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

