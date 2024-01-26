Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Archrock stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Archrock by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archrock by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,158,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 533,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Archrock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

