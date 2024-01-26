Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,502 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,397,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,517. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

