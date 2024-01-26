Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

