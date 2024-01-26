Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,873 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Okta worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

OKTA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. 941,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,388. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.