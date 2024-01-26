Nima Ghamsari Sells 97,657 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,429. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. Analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $28,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

