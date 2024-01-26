Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 9,951 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 588,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,092. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

