Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 9,951 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
PRVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 588,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,092. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.