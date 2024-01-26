Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells 3,966 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 818,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

