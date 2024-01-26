Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 436,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 168,381 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.96.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

