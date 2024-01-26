Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.62. 517,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,961. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $234.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

