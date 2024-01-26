Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NTRS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 968,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.