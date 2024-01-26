Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 20%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 287,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 70,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

