NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.77

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 559393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.