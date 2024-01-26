SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.20

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 866889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,107,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

