Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

