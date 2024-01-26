Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $121.17. 2,579,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,349. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

