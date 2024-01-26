ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 662605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

