ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 9467466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 million, a PE ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.30.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

