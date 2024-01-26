ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 9467466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 5.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 million, a PE ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.30.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.