Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.00

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Northamber Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.69.

Northamber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

