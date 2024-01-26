Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $480.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.07), with a volume of 56933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.72).

Tristel Stock Up 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Tristel

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.36), for a total value of £168,800 ($214,485.39). 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

