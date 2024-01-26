Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Trading Up 2.7 %

ICF International stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $145.40.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.