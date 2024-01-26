Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $343,069.61 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,707. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.70. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

