Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 197,651 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,928,021.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 379,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.