PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of UNLRY remained flat at $4.02 during midday trading on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

