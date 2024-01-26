Olivier Pomel Sells 10,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62.

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

