Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance
Shares of USNZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 29,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.01.
