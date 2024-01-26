V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

V Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. V Technology has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

About V Technology



V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

