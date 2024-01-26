V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
V Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. V Technology has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.84.
About V Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- How to Invest in Esports
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.