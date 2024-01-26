Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Uponor Oyj Price Performance
UPNRF stock remained flat at $30.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Uponor Oyj has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $31.05.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
