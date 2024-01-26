Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Acquires $663,000.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.7 %

CODI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 206,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,777. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 370.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,116,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

