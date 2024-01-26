Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Velan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481. Velan has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

