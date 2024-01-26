Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 137,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,401. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 91,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,444,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

