Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 250.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Visium Technologies Price Performance
VISM stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,901. Visium Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Visium Technologies Company Profile
