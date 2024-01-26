Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 102.9% in January

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VONOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,699. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.