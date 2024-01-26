Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 3,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

