Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brera Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 124,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,514. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

