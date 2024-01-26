Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Grows By 178.0%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Klabin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KLBAY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klabin will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.