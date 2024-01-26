HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 134734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.